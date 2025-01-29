Flyers at Devils projected lineups

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday. ... Couturier practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-2 win against the Devils on Monday due to an illness. ... Zamula has not practiced the past three days and the defenseman could miss his third straight game. ... Hischier, a center, is week to week and will miss his second straight game. ... Bastian will return after leaving in the second period Tuesday following a hit by Seeler.