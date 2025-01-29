Flyers at Devils projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday. ... Couturier practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-2 win against the Devils on Monday due to an illness. ... Zamula has not practiced the past three days and the defenseman could miss his third straight game. ... Hischier, a center, is week to week and will miss his second straight game. ... Bastian will return after leaving in the second period Tuesday following a hit by Seeler.