Flyers at Devils projected lineups

FLYERS (39-26-12) at DEVILS (40-34-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Emil Andrae, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov
Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not have a morning skate. Barkey could play after he was a healthy scratch the past two games. He would replace Grundstrom, a forward. ... The Devils will use the same lineup from their 3-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.