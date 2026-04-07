Flyers at Devils projected lineups

FLYERS (39-26-12) at DEVILS (40-34-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Emil Andrae, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Lenni Hameenaho -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Maksim Tsyplakov

Injured: Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not have a morning skate. Barkey could play after he was a healthy scratch the past two games. He would replace Grundstrom, a forward. ... The Devils will use the same lineup from their 3-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.