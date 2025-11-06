Flyers at Predators projected lineups

FLYERS (7-5-1) at PREDATORS (5-6-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Jacob Gaucher
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... The Flyers had an optional morning skate. ... Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said the defense pairs would remain the same from a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but there could be a game-time decision among the forward group.