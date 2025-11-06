Flyers at Predators projected lineups

FLYERS (7-5-1) at PREDATORS (5-6-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Jacob Gaucher

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... The Flyers had an optional morning skate. ... Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said the defense pairs would remain the same from a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but there could be a game-time decision among the forward group.