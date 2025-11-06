Flyers at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (7-5-1) at PREDATORS (5-6-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Jacob Gaucher

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... The Flyers had an optional morning skate. ... Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said the defense pairs would remain the same from a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but there could be a game-time decision among the forward group.

Latest News

NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition registration open now to all Florida college students

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kane practices with Red Wings, ‘itching’ to return, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NCAA notebook: Wiebusch of Penn State among top undrafted free agents to watch this season

NHL Status Report: Miller likely back for Hurricanes tonight

NHL EDGE stats behind Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Chara brought purpose, belief to Bruins on way to Hall of Fame, Bergeron says

Chara’s drive to do ‘whatever it takes’ inspired Bruins on way to Hall of Fame

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin face off for 99th time when Penguins host Capitals

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bertuzzi's late hat trick powers Blackhawks past Canucks

Kadri scores in 1,000th game, Flames cruise past Blue Jackets

Ovechkin becomes 1st player in NHL history with 900 goals

Celebrini has 3 points, Sharks score 6 in win against Kraken

Tavares glad to finally celebrate with Maple Leafs 1 week after scoring No. 500

Ovechkin scores 900th goal, Capitals score 6 in win over Blues