Flyers at Canadiens

FLYERS (36-27-10) at CANADIENS (27-32-12)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Tanner Pearson, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
Seeler could be ready to return this weekend though more likely early next week, Flyers general manager Danny Briere said; the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. ... Ersson will start for the fifth time in six games. ... The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Primeau will make his second start in three games.