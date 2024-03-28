Flyers at Canadiens

FLYERS (36-27-10) at CANADIENS (27-32-12)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Tanner Pearson, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Seeler could be ready to return this weekend though more likely early next week, Flyers general manager Danny Briere said; the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. ... Ersson will start for the fifth time in six games. ... The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Primeau will make his second start in three games.