Flyers at Wild

FLYERS (21-14-6) at WILD (17-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Sean Walker
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno
Pat Maroon -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Marc-Andre Fleury
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Nic Petan
Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
Hart will make his third start in four games after Ersson made 17 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. ... The Flyers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. ... Brink, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Gustavsson, a goalie; Kaprizov, a forward; and Brodin, a defenseman, each skated with the Wild on Friday for the first time since being injured. ... Kaprizov and Gustavsson each is nearing a return after missing six games. ... Fleury will start for the sixth time in seven games after Wallstedt made 27 saves in a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars in his NHL debut Wednesday.