Flyers at Wild

FLYERS (21-14-6) at WILD (17-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno

Pat Maroon -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Nic Petan

Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Hart will make his third start in four games after Ersson made 17 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. ... The Flyers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. ... Brink, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. … Gustavsson, a goalie; Kaprizov, a forward; and Brodin, a defenseman, each skated with the Wild on Friday for the first time since being injured. ... Kaprizov and Gustavsson each is nearing a return after missing six games. ... Fleury will start for the sixth time in seven games after Wallstedt made 27 saves in a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars in his NHL debut Wednesday.

