Simmonds honored by Flyers for contributions on, off ice

PHILADELPHIA -- Wayne Simmonds was honored by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday as much for what he did on the ice during his eight seasons in Philadelphia as for what he did in the community.

The forward, who announced his retirement from hockey March 18, signed a ceremonial one-day contract Friday and was honored before the Flyers hosted the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center.

"I'm extremely humbled to be able to retire as a Flyer," Simmonds said. "I started my journey as a young kid from Scarborough [Ontario] and finished playing for the [Toronto] Maple Leafs. But in between there, I wore the orange and black and I had the greatest eight years of my life in this city. And there's no other way I'd want to go out other than to be remembered as a Flyer. So, for me, this is extremely special, and for my family this is extremely special."

Simmonds had 378 points (203 goals, 175 assists) in 584 regular-season games with Philadelphia and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 35-year-old scored at least 30 goals twice with the Flyers and was named most valuable player of the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

But just as important was his work with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education Foundation. He has been on the board of directors since shortly after he was acquired by the Flyers in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in 2011.

"The words 'true Flyer' are thrown around a lot and for good reason, but Wayne was the consummate Flyer," Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said. "Tough as nails, first guy to be there to protect his teammates, and a really productive player at the same time, which is really tough to do all of those things. And then gave back not just to his team, his coaching staff, his managers, but to the community."