Marchand, Panthers edge Flyers to spoil Tocchet’s debut as coach

Tocchet was hired by Philadelphia on May 14, replacing John Tortorella.

“There were pockets of good stuff,’’ Tocchet said. “There was some good stuff, a good measuring stick. The thing I respect about Florida is they believe in what they do; they dump a lot of pucks, great forechecking team. We have to believe in what we’re doing for 60 minutes. We turned over pucks, stuff like that. We have to clean that up. But for the most part, the effort was there.”

Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers (2-0-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Florida has allowed a total of 39 shots on goal in its first two games of the season -- and has scored five goals in those two wins.

“I think we’re generating enough and that’s kind of the expectation that we will probably score a little less right now,” said Florida coach Paul Maurice, whose team is missing Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk to injury. “Hopefully we don’t have to give up less [defensively] and that is the bigger ask, especially from our blue line and our goalie.”

Noah Cates scored for the Flyers, who were playing their season opener. Dan Vladar made 32 saves.

“I think it was a good start for us, you see the team, the defending Cup champs,” Cates said. “We just can’t take breaks. You see how mature their game is, and we were right there. So, we know we can play with the best teams in the League and compete with them.”

After a scoreless opening period, Lundell gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 5:29 of the second with a power-play goal.