Flyers at Panthers

FLYERS (25-19-6) at PANTHERS (31-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates

Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: William Lockwood (concussion)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. … Ersson is expected to start for the fifth straight game. ... Tippett will play after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Flyers coach John Tortorella said Monday he was leaning toward playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen again. … Cousins returns after missing 12 games because of a concussion. … Lockwood is available after the forward served a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety but will not play. … Florida returned forward Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Jan. 27.