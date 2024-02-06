Flyers at Panthers

FLYERS (25-19-6) at PANTHERS (31-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates
Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: William Lockwood (concussion)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. … Ersson is expected to start for the fifth straight game. ... Tippett will play after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Flyers coach John Tortorella said Monday he was leaning toward playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen again. … Cousins returns after missing 12 games because of a concussion. … Lockwood is available after the forward served a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety but will not play. … Florida returned forward Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Jan. 27.