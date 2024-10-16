Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Flyers in OT for 1st win of season

Scores at 56 seconds for Edmonton; Michkov gets 2 goals for Philadelphia

Flyers at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers their first win of the season, 4-3 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Samuel Ersson stopped Connor McDavid on a breakaway with his left pad, but McDavid picked up the rebound and passed out to Draisaitl, who was left all alone in front.

Evan Bouchard, Connor Brown and Adam Henrique also scored for the Oilers (1-3-0), who ended a four-game home stand to open the season. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored his first two NHL goals, and Morgan Frost had two assists for the Flyers (1-2-0), who will conclude a season-opening four-game road trip at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Ersson made 29 saves

Michkov gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:46 of the first period, stuffing in the puck at the right post for a power-play goal.

Edmonton challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.

Michkov then made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 9:21. This time he buried a one-timer from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right circle.

Bouchard appeared to cut the lead at 16:20, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference on Zach Hyman.

However, Henrique did cut it to 2-1 at 6:26 of the second period. He skated into the rebound off Mattias Janmark's sharp-angle shot and lifted a backhand over Ersson's glove.

Brown tied it 2-2 at 14:01 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Jeff Skinner.

Bobby Brink put the Flyers back in front 3-2 at 19:37 when his centering pass deflected in off Mattias Ekholm.

Bouchard tied it 3-3 at 16:18 of the third period, burying a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from McDavid.

Latest News

Coronato, Flames defeat Blackhawks to improve to 4-0-0

Stars edge Sharks in shootout to remain undefeated

Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Kraken score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Predators

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

Broda benched by Maple Leafs for being overweight in 1949

Jarry motivated to be No. 1 goalie for Penguins

Point, Hagel each has goal, assist in Lightning win against Canucks

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss

Kochetkov makes 23 saves in season debut, Hurricanes hold off Devils

Gustavsson scores Wild’s 1st goalie goal against Blues 

NHL Buzz: Nylander status uncertain for Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Gustavsson latest NHL goalie with a goal

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings