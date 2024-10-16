Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Flyers in OT for 1st win of season

Samuel Ersson stopped Connor McDavid on a breakaway with his left pad, but McDavid picked up the rebound and passed out to Draisaitl, who was left all alone in front.

Evan Bouchard, Connor Brown and Adam Henrique also scored for the Oilers (1-3-0), who ended a four-game home stand to open the season. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored his first two NHL goals, and Morgan Frost had two assists for the Flyers (1-2-0), who will conclude a season-opening four-game road trip at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Ersson made 29 saves

Michkov gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:46 of the first period, stuffing in the puck at the right post for a power-play goal.

Edmonton challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.

Michkov then made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 9:21. This time he buried a one-timer from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right circle.

Bouchard appeared to cut the lead at 16:20, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference on Zach Hyman.

However, Henrique did cut it to 2-1 at 6:26 of the second period. He skated into the rebound off Mattias Janmark's sharp-angle shot and lifted a backhand over Ersson's glove.

Brown tied it 2-2 at 14:01 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Jeff Skinner.

Bobby Brink put the Flyers back in front 3-2 at 19:37 when his centering pass deflected in off Mattias Ekholm.

Bouchard tied it 3-3 at 16:18 of the third period, burying a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from McDavid.