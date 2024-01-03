McDavid has goal, 4 assists, Oilers defeat Flyers for 6th straight win

Becomes 5th fastest in NHL history to reach 900 points; Philadelphia finishes 1-2-2 on road trip

Recap: Flyers at Oilers 1.2.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists and became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 900 points in the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

McDavid reached the mark in 602 games. He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist, and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (19-15-1), who have won six in a row and are 14-3-0 since Nov. 24. Stuart Skinner made 35 saves.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Joel Farabee had two assists for the Flyers (19-13-5), who finished 1-2-2 on a five-game road trip. Carter Hart made 31 saves.

McDavid gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 15:55 of the first period when he deked Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim in the right face-off circle and sent a wrist shot past Hart.

Hyman made it 2-0 at 8:12 of the second period. McDavid collected the puck along the wall made a no-look feed to a streaking Hyman in front, where he scored on a backhand.

The assist was McDavid’s 900th point, making him the fifth-fastest player in League history to reach the milestone behind Wayne Gretzky (385), Mario Lemieux (463), Mike Bossy (582) and Petr Stastny (599).

Konecny cut it to 2-1 at 11:10 when he got behind Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm and scored with a wrist shot.

Marc Staal tied it 2-2 at 17:00, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle after a feed from Konecny for his first goal of the season.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton back in front 3-2 at 19:05 on a power play, one-timing a pass from McDavid near the right post.

Leon Draisaitl made it 4-2 at 1:27 of the third period, one-timing McDavid’s feed in the right circle.

Nugent-Hopkins scored at 11:19 with a wrist shot after a saucer pass from McDavid.

