Flyers at Oilers projected lineups

FLYERS (5-10-5) at OILERS (13-3-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Travis Konecny
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Cole Knuble
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Colton Dach -- Jason Dickinson -- Trent Frederic
Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Mathieu Joseph
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Devon Levi
Scratched: Filip Hallander, Max Jones, Jake Walman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Isaac Howard (lower body), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)
Status report
Ristolainen enters the lineup after sitting out the previous seven games since reaggravating an injury to his left hand initially sustained Oct. 3 in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes. He replaces Jiricek, a defenseman. ... Dach returns after sitting out two games with illness, replacing Jones, a forward. ... Murphy didn't practice Tuesday, but will play. ... Oilers coach Mike Babcock said Howard, a forward who will miss his sixth game since getting injured in a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders Oct. 31, will begin practicing with the team later this week and is expected to rejoin the roster during their upcoming six-game road trip. ... Babcock also said Andersen is expected to remain out until the new year following offseason knee surgery.