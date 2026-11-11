Flyers at Oilers projected lineups

FLYERS (5-10-5) at OILERS (13-3-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Travis Konecny

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Cole Knuble

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Colton Dach -- Jason Dickinson -- Trent Frederic

Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Mathieu Joseph

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Devon Levi

Scratched: Filip Hallander, Max Jones, Jake Walman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Isaac Howard (lower body), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)

Status report

Ristolainen enters the lineup after sitting out the previous seven games since reaggravating an injury to his left hand initially sustained Oct. 3 in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes. He replaces Jiricek, a defenseman. ... Dach returns after sitting out two games with illness, replacing Jones, a forward. ... Murphy didn't practice Tuesday, but will play. ... Oilers coach Mike Babcock said Howard, a forward who will miss his sixth game since getting injured in a 4-0 win at the New York Islanders Oct. 31, will begin practicing with the team later this week and is expected to rejoin the roster during their upcoming six-game road trip. ... Babcock also said Andersen is expected to remain out until the new year following offseason knee surgery.