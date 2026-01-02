Flyers at Oilers projected lineups

FLYERS (20-12-7) at OILERS (20-15-6)
3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (bicep)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard -- Matt Savoie -- Quinn Hutson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman
Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Hathaway comes in for Grebenkin, a forward ... Andrae enters the lineup in place of Juulsen, a defenseman ... Podkolzin will be a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. ... Howard and Hutson each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday; the Oilers loaned forward Max Jones to Bakersfield.