Flyers at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (20-12-7) at OILERS (20-15-6)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (bicep)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard -- Matt Savoie -- Quinn Hutson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Hathaway comes in for Grebenkin, a forward ... Andrae enters the lineup in place of Juulsen, a defenseman ... Podkolzin will be a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. ... Howard and Hutson each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday; the Oilers loaned forward Max Jones to Bakersfield.

