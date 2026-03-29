Tippett has hat trick, Flyers hold off Red Wings late push in 3rd period

With Talbot pulled for the extra attacker, Raymond got Seider's pass off the left wall and skated around the left circle before putting a snap shot past Vladar at 16:14 to bring Detroit within one, 4-3.

“I don’t want to knock the Philadelphia Flyers, because they just drilled us, but they were done too when it was 4-0,” McLellan said. “If the game was 3-1, none of that would have ever happened.”

Sean Couturier's empty-net goal at 17:56, however, put an end to Detroit's comeback attempt for the 5-3 final.

“I loved that game for 55 minutes,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “There were some things late that we need to shore up, but that’s for another day. This was a huge win for this hockey team.”

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the first period when Trevor Zegras took advantage of Seider’s neutral zone turnover to send Tippett in on a breakaway. Tippett slid the puck between Gibson’s pads for his 25th goal of the season.

Tippett scored his second of the game to make it 2-0 at 12:28 of the second period. He took a pass from Denver Barkey in the high slot and squeezed a low wrist shot through Gibson’s pads and over the line.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Tocchet said of Tippett. “He’s as good as it gets in the League right now.”

Noah Cates scored his career-high 17th goal of the season to make it 3-0 at 16:08 on the power play. Konecny put the puck on the net with a shot from the left circle that was tipped in front by Matvei Michkov, and Cates was able to shove the puck over the line.