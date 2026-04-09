Flyers at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (40-26-12) at RED WINGS (40-29-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP+, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Carter Mazur

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. Larkin is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday for maintenance.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Canadiens try to pull even with Sabres in Atlantic

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid has hat trick, 5 points in Oilers win against Sharks

Protas, Hutson, Leonard give Capitals glimpse into bright future

Capitals shut out Maple Leafs, gain in Eastern playoff race

Robertson crunching numbers, studying film to lead Stars into postseason

NHL EDGE stats behind Robertson’s offensive prowess for Stars

Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2026 NHL Draft

Super 16: Analyzing goalies of playoff contenders in power rankings

Ovechkin says decision on NHL future will come in offseason

Sabres rally past Rangers in 3rd period, take hold of 1st place in Atlantic

Francis to step down as Kraken president at end of regular season

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings