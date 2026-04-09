Flyers at Red Wings projected lineups

FLYERS (40-26-12) at RED WINGS (40-29-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP+, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Garnet Hathaway

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Carter Mazur

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. Larkin is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday for maintenance.