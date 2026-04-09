Flyers at Red Wings projected lineups

FLYERS (40-26-12) at RED WINGS (40-29-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP+, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Garnet Hathaway
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Carter Mazur
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. Larkin is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday for maintenance.