Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Recap: Flyers at Stars 10.21.23

By Taylor Baird
@taylordbaird NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored 2:13 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and two assists, and Pavelski and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (3-0-1). Scott Wedgewood made 36 saves.

Travis Konecny had two short-handed goals, and Sean Walker also scored short-handed for the Flyers (3-1-1). Noah Cates had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

Philadelphia scored two short-handed goals in 47 seconds in the third period to force overtime. Konecny’s second of the game cut it to 4-3 at 11:58 on a shot from the bottom of the left circle. Walker tied it 4-4 at 12:45 on a 2-on-1 breakaway.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the first period when he stole the puck off the stick of Flyers forward Scott Laughton in neutral ice and shot it past Ersson from the top of the left circle.

Tyler Seguin extended it to 2-0 at 7:52 when a point shot from Stars defenseman Ryan Suter landed at his feet and he shot it five-hole from the top of the crease.

Joel Farabee cut it to 2-1 at 10:12 after deflecting a rebound on the back doorstep of the crease past a scrambling Wedgewood.

Konecny tied it 2-2 at 16:36 on a short-handed breakaway that began after Cates broke up a Stars offensive zone entry at the blue line.

Hintz gave Dallas a 3-2 lead 30 seconds into the second period when Jason Robertson dropped a pass back to him. His shot went far side over Ersson’s blocker.

Benn made it 4-2 at 10:36 of the third period with a shot to the far-side top corner on a 2-on-1 breakaway.