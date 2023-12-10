Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win

Hart makes 37 saves, Tippett has 2 points for Philadelphia

Recap: Flyers at Avalanche 12.9.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Travis Konecny scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers won their fourth straight game, 5-2 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim each had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Brink had two assists for the Flyers (15-10-2), who have won five of their past seven games (5-1-1). Carter Hart made 37 saves.

Josh Manson had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Prosvetov made 29 saves for the Avalanche (16-9-2), who have lost five of their past six (1-3-2).

Konecny made it 1-0 when he skated around Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson and scored glove side at 17:41 of the first period.

Nathan MacKinnon tied it 1-1, sneaking a sharp angle shot past Hart on a solo rush at 18:59.

Tippett gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead, chipping in his own rebound at 9:01 of the second period.

Sanheim extended the lead to 3-1 with a wrist shot past the blocker from the right face-off circle at 11:17.

Manson’s point shot got through traffic to make it 3-2 at 12:28.

Konecny scored on a penalty shot to make it 4-2 when his shot bounced over the leg of Prosvetov and into the net at 9:31 of the third period. Konecny was given a penalty shot after MacKinnon was called for holding on a breakaway.

Joel Farabee made it 5-2 when he converted a cross-crease pass by Brink at 10:17.

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes Vancouver Canucks game recap December 9

Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks hand Hurricanes 4th straight loss
Tampa Bay Lightning Seattle Kraken game recap December 9

Lightning win in OT, hand Kraken 7th straight loss
Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles

Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres game recap December 9

Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
Hanson brother Steve Carlson talks cancer fight with NHL.com

Hanson brother Steve Carlson discusses cancer fight, 'Slap Shot' with NHL.com
Zeisberger: Potential NHL international tournament rosters

Zizing 'Em Up: Potential NHL international tournament roster guesses
Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings game recap December 9

Kane scores 1st goal with Red Wings in loss to Senators
Los Angeles Kings New York Islanders game recap December 9

Islanders rally for OT victory, end Kings' road winning streak at 11
Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 9

Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs shut out Predators
New York Rangers Washington Capitals game recap December 9

Lindgren, Capitals shut out Rangers to spoil Laviolette’s return
Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
New Jersey Devils Calgary Flames game recap December 9

Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap December 9

Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings