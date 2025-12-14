Flyers at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (16-9-5) at HURRICANES (20-9-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after the Hurricanes defeated the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. York and Ristolainen participated in the morning skate Saturday. Each defenseman could play.

