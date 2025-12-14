Flyers at Hurricanes projected lineups

FLYERS (16-9-5) at HURRICANES (20-9-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after the Hurricanes defeated the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. York and Ristolainen participated in the morning skate Saturday. Each defenseman could play.