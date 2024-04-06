Quinn scores twice, Sabres hand Flyers 6th straight loss

They were the forward’s first two goals since returning from a lower-body injury on March 27 that kept him out for 23 games.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (37-35-5), who have won two in a row to move within four points of the Flyers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers (36-30-11), who are 0-4-2 in their past six. Ivan Fedotov made 15 saves in his first NHL start.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:01 of the first period. He took a pass from JJ Peterka in the right face-off circle, drove to the net, deked around Fedotov and put the puck in at the right post.

Cates tied it 1-1 at 9:07 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Rasmus Dahlin put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 14:51 when his wrist shot from the high slot beat Fedotov blocker side.

Quinn pushed it to 3-1 at 19:54 with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Tippett cut it to 3-2 at 9:19 of the third period, beating Luukkonen with a slap shot through traffic from the blue line.

Quinn took a drop pass in the left circle, put a snap shot on net and put in his own rebound at the left post for the 4-2 final at 13:59.