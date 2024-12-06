Flyers at Bruins projected lineups

FLYERS (12-11-3) at BRUINS (14-11-3)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers placed Deslauriers, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Friday. He is listed as day to day. … Marchand and Lindholm moved up to Boston's first line during practice Friday, reuniting with Pastrnak. Geekie and Zacha moved down to the second line with Brazeau.