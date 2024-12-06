Flyers at Bruins projected lineups

FLYERS (12-11-3) at BRUINS (14-11-3)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers placed Deslauriers, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 on Friday. He is listed as day to day. … Marchand and Lindholm moved up to Boston's first line during practice Friday, reuniting with Pastrnak. Geekie and Zacha moved down to the second line with Brazeau.