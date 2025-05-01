Roberto dies at 76, assisted on Beliveau's 500th NHL goal for Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Phil Roberto, who played 385 NHL games between 1969-77 and famously assisted on Montreal Canadiens captain Jean Beliveau’s 500th career goal, died Wednesday.

His death, at age 76, was announced on social media by the St. Louis Blues, the second of his six NHL teams.

Roberto had 181 points (75 goals, 106 assists) for the Canadiens, Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Barons, and 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 31 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Cup with Montreal in 1971.

But it was the 22-year-old’s pass to Beliveau at the Montreal Forum on Feb. 11, 1971 that would be his most famous appearance on a score sheet.

Roberto took a drop pass from future Hall of Famer Frank Mahovlich, then did likewise to the charging Beliveau, who deked Minnesota North Stars goalie Gilles Gilbert and tucked the puck just inside the far post for the captain’s milestone 500th.