Krebs signs 2-year, $2.9 million contract with Sabres

Peyton Krebs signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $1.45 million.

The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 80 games for the Sabres last season.

A first-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights (No. 17) at the 2019 NHL Draft, Krebs has 66 points (20 goals, 46 assists) in 215 games with Buffalo and Vegas.

The Sabres open training camp Wednesday. They begin the season at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 10.