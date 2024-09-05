Peterka looking forward to homecoming at Global Series Challenge Germany

PRAGUE -- When the Buffalo Sabres visit Munich for the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal, they won’t just be playing a preseason game Sept. 27.
They’ll be visiting forward JJ Peterka’s hometown and playing his former team, EHC Red Bull München, and it just so happens that they’ll be doing it during Oktoberfest.
“We’re going to be all in the lederhosen,” Peterka said at the European Player Media Tour on Aug. 21.
You read that right. The plan is for the Sabres to spend some down time in one of the famous beer tents dressed in the traditional leather shorts.
“They’ll fit somehow,” Peterka said.
Even a guy like Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the 6-foot-5 goalie?
“Well, I think I don’t have an option,” Luukkonen said. “But I think it’s going to be very fun."
It will be special for Peterka and Munich. Combined with two regular-season games against the New Jersey Devils in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5, it will help the Sabres bond.
“We’re expecting big things from JJ, what he’s going to set up for us,” Luukkonen said. “It should be a very fun trip, and it’s always something special to go see and play where somebody’s from.”
Peterka was born and raised in Munich. He grew up watching EHC München and later played for the team at Olympia Eishalle. The old arena sat 6,256 and had the atmosphere you find in many European rinks, with fans standing and beating drums.
“I was always there with my parents cheering for the team,” Peterka said. “We were in the stands all the time. It was so special for me to play for Munich because I’m from there, growing up there. Yeah, having the chance now to go back there, play against them, play in front of all the fans again, yeah, it’s going to be really special.”