Buchnevich signs 6-year, $48 million contract to stay with Blues

Forward had 63 points last season, could have become free agent after 2024-25

Buchnevich signs

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pavel Buchnevich signed a six-year, $48 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8 million and begins with the 2025-26 season.

The 29-year-old forward had 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games with the Blues last season. He tied for second on the team in goals and was third in points.

Buchnevich, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 23, 2021, has 206 points (83 goals, 123 assists) in 216 games for the Blues, including NHL career highs in goals (30), assists (46) and points (76) in 2021-22, his first season with the team.

Selected by New York in the third round (No. 75) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Buchnevich has 401 points (162 goals, 239 assists) in 517 regular-season games and 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Latest News

Pesce signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Devils

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Dumoulin traded to Ducks by Kraken for 4th-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Pediatric patient writes special song for Panthers before Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Hedman signs 4-year, $32 million contract to remain with Lightning

Capitals get Roy on 6-year contract, trade for Chychrun

Skinner hopes to finally play in Stanley Cup Playoffs with Oilers

Skinner signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Oilers

Blues acquire forwards Faksa, Joseph in separate trades

Hamilton teaches geography class in hilarious schedule release video for Devils

Golden Knights hope to overcome exodus of Stanley Cup-winning players

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Middleton signs 4-year, $17.4 million contract with Wild

Stolarz signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Maple Leafs

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Johnson available

Henrique gets 2-year, $6 million contract to stay with Oilers

Must-see NHL games for 2024-25 season

Slafkovsky signs 8-year, $60.8 million contract with Canadiens