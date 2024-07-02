Buchnevich signs 6-year, $48 million contract to stay with Blues

Pavel Buchnevich signed a six-year, $48 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8 million and begins with the 2025-26 season.

The 29-year-old forward had 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games with the Blues last season. He tied for second on the team in goals and was third in points.

Buchnevich, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 23, 2021, has 206 points (83 goals, 123 assists) in 216 games for the Blues, including NHL career highs in goals (30), assists (46) and points (76) in 2021-22, his first season with the team.

Selected by New York in the third round (No. 75) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Buchnevich has 401 points (162 goals, 239 assists) in 517 regular-season games and 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games.