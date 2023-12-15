Laine out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured clavicle

Forward injured during win against Maple Leafs on Thursday

Patrik-Laine-injury-update

© Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Patrik Laine will miss six weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a fractured clavicle.

The forward was injured when he was tripped by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman William Lagesson during the second period of Columbus' 6-5 overtime win on Thursday.

"I'm so disappointed for him," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said Friday. "He was playing such a good game yesterday. I saw Patrik playing better and better. He had the injury, got sick and now the injury. I just feel for him. Just unfortunate. … I feel bad for him."

Laine has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games this season, including the Blue Jackets' first goal Thursday. He has five points in his past six games (three goals, two assists).

Laine was playing his second game after missing three because of an illness. The 25-year-old was out for nine games (Oct. 21-Nov. 9) because of a concussion and was a healthy scratch for the first time in the NHL against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 19.

The Blue Jackets (10-16-5) also are missing forwards Boone Jenner (fractured jaw) and Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), and defensemen Damon Severson (oblique) and Adam Boqvist (shoulder strain).

"It [stinks] when they're big guys and guys that play a lot of minutes and guys that have been around for a long time, but that's the next-man-up mentality," defenseman Zach Werenski said. "It's kind of been that way since I've been here. I think we have a deep team and deep system in Cleveland (American Hockey League) for whoever is called up. But we're going to be OK."

Columbus' injuries spread to its coaching staff when assistant Steve McCarthy was hit in the back of the head by shot from forward Emil Bemstrom that caromed off the goal post during practice Friday. Vincent said McCarthy, who was bleeding and had to be helped off the ice, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Vincent believes the Blue Jackets have been making progress despite their injuries and can't get discouraged by losing Laine.

"I believe there's ways to win hockey games even if you don't have certain players in your lineup and it goes back to structure and how hungry you are," Vincent said. "We're building our culture here. We're building our mindset. We're building the team identity, and we're improving.”

Laine has 388 points (204 goals, 184 assists) in 480 NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets. He scored his 200th NHL goal Nov. 11 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Columbus hosts the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH).

NHL.com independent correspondent Craig Merz contributed to this report

