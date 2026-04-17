Kane, Red Wings have 'mutual interest' in forward's return next season 

Kane has reached the point of his career where he’s playing on one-year contracts loaded with incentive clauses. He’ll need to reach an agreement on another one with Red Wings president Steve Yzerman, but he hopes that will be a simple task.

“I still think I have the ability to elevate my game at the most important times,” he said. “I’ve always been able to do that throughout my career, and I still think that’s something that lives within me.”

DeBrincat said he's eager to see Kane sign that new contract.

“Obviously, we all hope he comes back - he’s a huge part of this team,” DeBrincat said. “We’re really working toward something, and it obviously hasn’t happened yet, but he sees it too. That’s why he came here in the first place.

“But ultimately, it is his decision. We can beg him all we want, but we have to wait to see what happens.”

DeBrincat has played nine years in the NHL, and a teammate of Kane's in eight of them, only missing 2022-23, when he was with the Ottawa Senators. In five years together with the Blackhawks and three with the Red Wings, they have become one of the highest-scoring American duos in League history.

“I love playing with Alex, and we have a great friendship and a great relationship,” Kane said. “I’d love to keep playing with him.”

Kane, who has seen great players and great leaders in the course of his career, is full of praise for Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

“Dylan’s a great leader, and he wants to win more than anyone else,” Kane said. “I think he brings that feeling for everyone. When he was injured, I think guys wanted to play well and win for him.”

Larkin entered the Olympic break with 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 58 games, then played a key role helping the United States win the gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. He was still going well when NHL play resumed, with four points (two goals, two assists) in his first five games, but took a shot to the knee during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 4.

Two nights later, in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, he made a sharp cut and his knee gave out. He missed eight games, and was clearly struggling when he returned.

“That was unfortunate, but I was kind of lucky that it wasn’t worse,” Larkin said Friday. “I was able to come back, but I was still in pain for a while. It was an unbelievable feeling, like, why now?”

Despite the injury, Larkin played in 11 of Detroit’s final 12 games, putting up 13 points (six goals, sevenassists), including his third NHL hat trick in a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 9.

“We just got tight down the stretch,” Larkin said. “We’re all playing each other and fighting for one or two spots, and we allowed some other teams to get in ahead of us.”

Larkin didn’t say if he would need offseason treatment for his knee, but expects to put in a full summer of training and be healthy in time for training camp next season.