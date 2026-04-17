Kane, Red Wings have 'mutual interest' in forward's return next season 

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane is leaving the door open on returning to the Detroit Red Wings for his 20th season in the NHL.
“I think there is mutual interest for me to come back and continue my career here,” the 37-year-old forward said during the Red Wings' season-ending media availabilities Friday. "“It’s been a great spot for me, my family and my son, and I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here. But there’s no rush -- I’ll talk things over with my agent and my family, and we’ll see how everything plays out.
“I’d love to be part of the solution that gets this team over the hump. We have a good team here, and we can win. I think this team is better than some teams that are in the playoffs.”
The Red Wings were 32-16-5 and tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Atlantic Division on Jan. 24, but went 9-15-5 the rest of the way, in large part due to a lack of scoring and an inability to hold leads late in games.
They finished 41-31-10, seven points out of a playoff spot, and missed the postseason for a 10th straight time, the longest active drought in the NHL.
But Kane, who won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015, still managed to show some of the flash from earlier seasons. He was fifth on Detroit in scoring with 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games, scored his 500th NHL goal on Feb. 28 and broke Mike Modano’s League record for points by a United States-born player (1,375 points) now with 1,400 points (508 goals, 892 assists) in 1,369 games.
He had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in his final 20 games, and his line with Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp was the Red Wings' most consistent down the stretch.
“I thought we would still be playing now,” Kane said. “I think everyone in the locker room is somewhat embarrassed right now, because we know there were some games we just gave away. We all need to look in the mirror and figure out how to be more competitive next year.”