Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game

BOSTON -- After 1,294 games over 19 seasons in the NHL, it had been a long time since anyone had referred to Patrice Bergeron as a rookie.

But as Bergeron was introduced on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of the Warrior For Life Fund All-Stars vs. Boston Bruins Alumni game, it was exactly what he was: the rookie.

Bergeron took the ice wearing the spoked-B as a Bruins alumnus, in the game benefitting the Warrior For Life Fund, the Fisher House of Boston and Operation Hat Trick. Other than a charity game back home in Quebec, it was the first time he had suited up since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers, the final game of his NHL career before his retirement this summer.

“Felt a little stiff out there,” Bergeron said, smiling. “I don’t know if it was a Christmas present for [the fans] but good to be back out there, good for the fans to be here, always nice to see them. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Especially putting on the jersey again.

‘It’s always special,” Bergeron said. “It’s great to wear it. I’ve always had a lot of pride in being part of the organization and wearing the spoked-B is always something that meant a lot to me. Any time I have a chance to do that, it’s very special and I don’t take it lightly, even though it’s an alumni game, you feel like you represent an incredible organization in a centennial year.

“Happy to be a small part of it.”

Kevan Miller, the former Bruins defenseman and now a board member of Warrior for Life Fund, had called Bergeron to convince him to suit up in the game. Miller, who last played in the NHL in 2020-21, made his own debut in the game last season and played again on Saturday.

“For the military and the [Navy] Seals and everything that they do … pretty easy decision for me to come and support it and be a part of it,” Bergeron said.

The former Bruins center did get some chirping in the locker room. As a first-timer, Bergeron said he didn’t know that shoulder pads were “very optional.”

“That was the first thing I learned in the locker room,” he said. “They wanted me out there for a rookie lap, but I gladly declined.”

The Bruins Alumni Association has raised more than $10 million for local charities and youth programs over the past 54 years.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Bergeron said. “I think it’s amazing to be just a small part of it and feel like you’re contributing in a way by showing up. What they’ve done and the work they’ve put out over the years is pretty incredible to give back to the communities and to have an impact in the lives and families of many puts things in perspective.”

The game wasn’t the only time that Bergeron had been to Warrior Ice Arena this week. The former captain was spotted sitting down with the current captain, Brad Marchand, at Warrior on Thursday ahead of the Bruins’ game against the San Jose Sharks.

“We’re such good friends. We’ve been connecting a lot, talking a lot, maybe at times bouncing ideas here and there,” Bergeron said. “But to be honest with you, he’s done such a tremendous job. He’s kind of grabbed the reins and he’s never looked back, really. I think he was well prepared for it and has a lot of experience and obviously great leadership.

“I’m just impressed and I’m not surprised. I guess that’s how I should say it. Really proud of him.”

But does he ever get the itch to play again?

“With how I feel out there, it’s pretty ugly,” Bergeorn said. “Very stiff. As I said before, I’m always going to miss the game. You wish you could play forever. This is, I guess, a way to keep playing. You wish you would still be out there, but at the same time, unfortunately at some point you have to make the right decision for yourself and your family and your body and I feel like that’s what I did.

“I’m having a good time. I’m having fun, but also I’m in a good place.”