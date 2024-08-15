Panthers expecting defenseman prospect Hovorka to take 'big step'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Mikulas Hovorka was easy to spot at the Florida Panthers' development camp last month.

The 23-year-old defenseman towered over many of his new teammates at 6-foot-6 and 229 pounds, but he also stood out with his dominant play in the corners and his shot in the offensive zone.

“His size is obvious, but his passion to practice and to play is infectious,” said Geordie Kinnear, who is the coach of Charlotte of the American Hockey League and ran Florida's development camp.

“The coaches just gravitated to him due to his willingness to be coached. He may have been going against teammates and peers, but you could see his physicality, which is how we want him to play. We think he will take a big step, but we also know it is a process. But you can see he is having a blast out there."

Hovorka signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent on April 10 following his second season with Motor Ceske Budejovice of the Extraliga, the top professional league in Czechia, where he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 51 games.

After traveling to South Florida, Hovorka was treated to a couple of playoff games during Florida's run to its first Stanley Cup championship. He also got the opportunity to meet some of the players he will join in training camp next month.

“It is just amazing that they gave me the opportunity to sign with them,” said Hovorka, who added that he has been a Panthers fan since he was 15.

“I met with (forward) Matthew Tkachuk, talked with a lot of guys. They were kind and very welcoming. I did not expect that. This was so good. I cannot say anything bad.”

For now, Hovorka is back in Czechia preparing for the upcoming season. The plan for him is to return to the United States in time for the Southeast Rookie Showcase in September.

“It was good to make a first impression (during development camp). ... My goal is to be as prepared as much as possible," Hovorka said. "But this camp gave me a chance to get used to the ice. It’s smaller and it is fast. This is a great opportunity, of course.”