Devine has dramatically raised profile for future with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Speaking after the 2022 NHL Draft, when the Florida Panthers selected him in the seventh round (No. 221) with the fifth-to-last pick, Jack Devine said he was “super excited’’ and “super grateful.’’

Forgive the Panthers if they are the ones “super grateful’’ and “super excited’’ to have landed such a talent so late in a draft.

The 20-year-old forward has undoubtedly outperformed his draft position.

After scoring three goals in 36 games as a freshman for the University of Denver team that won the 2022 NCAA championship, Devine has become one of the top scorers in collegiate hockey.

As a junior last season, he led the NCAA in goals at one point before finishing fourth in the nation with 27 goals, behind only forwards Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals).

A Hobey Baker Award finalist, Devine led Denver to its second national title in three seasons.

And since the Panthers made him "super grateful" in 2022, he has 87 points (41 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games at Denver.

“It was pretty special, both for me and my team,’’ Devine said at Panthers development camp earlier this month. “Whenever you can cap off the season with a victory, that’s a pretty special accomplishment. It was a special year and a great experience.’’

Florida's ability to get Devine in the seventh round was not expected, as he went into the draft projected by some to go as high as the second.

At his first development camp with Florida in 2022, Devine said none of that mattered, and so far, it has not. And following his successful junior season, one would expect Devine to challenge for a spot with the Panthers during training camp in September.

But that will not be the case; in a bit of a surprise, Devine announced in May he would return to Denver for his senior year.

Instead of a probable start with Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Devine will make another run at the Hobey Baker and a third national title at Denver.

Though that means Devine could parlay his collegiate career elsewhere as a free agent next summer, Florida general manager Bill Zito says he applauds Devine’s decision to remain in school another year.

“He is going to be a year older, a year stronger, and he is going to be 'The Boss' this season,’’ Zito said. “There is a lot of good there. Why wouldn’t you go back for another year at your college? He is a fantastic kid and that’s a great program. We’re lucky to have guys like him.’’

Devine has not talked about where he could play in 2025-26, though it sounds like he would like to be with the Panthers.

Florida certainly hopes that is the case.

“The Panthers are a top-of-the-class organization, and I am very fortunate for the support they have given me,’’ Devine said. “For me, it was a tough decision, but one I am glad I made. It was about making the right decision for myself and my family, and there has been great support from the organization. They want what is best for me and they will be there to support me.

“It has been great to see the team I was drafted by have so much success. I know when the time is right, I have an organization here to back me. Hopefully I will be able to jump in and will do my best to help them win, whether it is here in Florida or in Charlotte.’’