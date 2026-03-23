Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Senators look to move closer to East wild card

New York Islanders 1, Columbus Blue Jackets 0: Ilya Sorokin recorded his NHL-leading seventh shutout this season with a 26-save performance that allowed the Islanders (40-26-5) to move into the second wild card in the East, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, who have a game in hand. Bo Horvat scored the only goal of the game, helping to end the Blue Jackets’ (37-22-11) 12-game point streak (8-0-4). Columbus remains third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and are tied in points with the Islanders, who have played one more game.

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1: Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes (45-19-6), who won their third in a row. Carolina leads Pittsburgh by 10 points for first in the Metropolitan and has defeated the Penguins (35-19-16) three times since March 10. Pittsburgh is one point ahead of Columbus for second in the Metropolitan.

Winnipeg Jets 3, New York Rangers 2 (SO): Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist for the Jets (29-29-12), who are 3-1-2 in their past six and are five points back of the Predators for the second wild card in the West. The Rangers have lost four straight (0-3-1) since their four-game winning streak.

Calgary Flames 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 4 (OT): Despite losing on Ryan Strome’s overtime goal, the Lightning finished 3-0-1 on their four-game road trip. The point allowed Tampa Bay (43-21-5) to increase its lead for second place in the Atlantic to five on third-place Montreal. The Lightning are four points behind the Sabres but have two games in hand. The Flames (29-34-7) have won three straight and are 10 points behind the Predators for the second wild card in the West.