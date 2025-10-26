Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ WSH – 3:27 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/Goaltender Interference

Result: Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck completely crossed the Washington goal line before the net became displaced.

Washington then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review determined that the actions of Washington’s Jakob Chychrun caused Ottawa’s Shane Pinto to contact goaltender Charlie Lindgren prior to Pinto’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

