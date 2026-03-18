Senators at Capitals projected lineups

SENATORS (34-23-9) at CAPITALS (33-27-8)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aleksei Protas -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Justin Sourdif -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Timothy Liljegren, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. … Jensen, a defenseman, will have meniscus surgery and be out for at least six weeks, coach Travis Green said Wednesday. … Hutson will make his NHL debut.