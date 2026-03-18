Senators at Capitals projected lineups

SENATORS (34-23-9) at CAPITALS (33-27-8)
7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aleksei Protas -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Justin Sourdif -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Timothy Liljegren, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: None
Status report
The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. … Jensen, a defenseman, will have meniscus surgery and be out for at least six weeks, coach Travis Green said Wednesday. … Hutson will make his NHL debut.