Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ WSH – 1:41 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Washington

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that Washington’s Connor McMichael’s position in the crease did not impair Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark’s ability to play his position. Rule 69.1 states in part that, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge