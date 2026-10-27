Senators at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (8-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-1)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Warren Foegele -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Andre Burakovsky

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Carter Yakemchuk

Jonas Johansson

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Villa Heinola -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Noah Hanifin

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)

Status report

Hart is questionable after he left midway through the Golden Knights’ morning skate with an apparent injury; coach Ryan Craig said the goalie was being evaluated. ... Marner returns after missing two games for the birth of his second child. … Rondbjerg will make his season debut; he was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday. Forward Alexander Holtz was reassigned to Henderson. … The Senators will dress the same lineup from their 7-4 victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

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