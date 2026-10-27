Senators at Golden Knights projected lineups

SENATORS (8-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-1)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Warren Foegele -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Andre Burakovsky
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Carter Yakemchuk
Jonas Johansson
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Villa Heinola -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Noah Hanifin
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)
Status report
Hart is questionable after he left midway through the Golden Knights’ morning skate with an apparent injury; coach Ryan Craig said the goalie was being evaluated. ... Marner returns after missing two games for the birth of his second child. … Rondbjerg will make his season debut; he was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday. Forward Alexander Holtz was reassigned to Henderson. … The Senators will dress the same lineup from their 7-4 victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday.