Canucks score 5 in 1st in win against Senators

Pettersson gets 2 goals for Vancouver, which is 8-1-2 in past 11

Recap: Senators at Canucks 1.2.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson scored twice during a five-goal first period for the Vancouver Canucks in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Pius Suter had two goals and an assist, J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko made 35 saves for the Canucks (24-10-3), who bounced back from a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, and Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist for the Senators (14-19-0), who were beginning a five-game road trip.

Anton Forsberg was pulled at 16:58 of the first period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Joonas Korpisalo made 11 saves in relief.

Ian Cole scored his first goal of the season on a screened point shot 2:14 into the first period to put Vancouver ahead 1-0.

Suter made it 2-0 at 12:39. Sam Lafferty's deflection of Tyler Myers' point shot hit off the end glass, and Suter gloved it down quickly and tapped the puck into an open net at the right post.

Pettersson pushed it to 3-0 at 16:34. His sharp-angle shot from below the goal line landed behind Forsberg, and as the goalie tried to clear it off the line, it deflected in off the stick of Pettersson, who had skated around the net.

Miller made it 4-0 just 24 seconds later when his redirection deflected in off Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson in the slot.

Pettersson made it 5-0 at 17:53 with a power-play goal. He partially whiffed on a one-timer only to have it deflect five-hole off Sanderson’s stick.

Giroux made it 5-1 at 1:31 of the second period, taking a pass from Brady Tkachuk on a 2-on-1 and toe-dragging Ilya Mikheyev before scoring past Demko, who was moving the wrong way.

Tarasenko scored 37 seconds into the third period to make it 5-2, tapping in a backdoor pass from Giroux, who had outwaited a sliding Filip Hronek on a 2-on-1.

Tarasenko then cut it to 5-3 at 17:29 when he knocked in a loose puck at the side of the net during a delayed penalty.

Suter scored his second goal 13 seconds later to make it 6-3. He chipped the puck in from the blue line, and it bounced in front of Korpisalo and in past his glove.

Latest News

Toronto Maple Leafs Los Angeles Kings game recap January 2

Jones makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Kings
New York Islanders Colorado Avalanche game recap January 2

MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders
Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks game recap January 2

Perron scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Red Wings past Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Edmonton Oilers game recap January 2

McDavid has goal, 4 assists, Oilers defeat Flyers for 6th straight win
Montreal Canadiens Dallas Stars game recap January 2

Canadiens hold off Stars, end 3-game losing streak
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap January 2

Markstrom makes 28 saves, Flames defeat Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning Winnipeg Jets game recap January 2

Jets extend point streak to 9 with win against Lightning
World Junior Championship semifinals preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship semifinals
Florida Panthers Arizona Coyotes game recap January 2

Panthers pull away from Coyotes in 3rd for 5th straight win
Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators game recap January 2

Saros makes 21 saves, Predators shut out Blackhawks
Washington Capitals Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 2

Ovechkin, Capitals hold off Penguins to end 4-game skid
Carolina Hurricanes New York Rangers game recap January 2

Svechnikov scores twice, Hurricanes cruise past Rangers
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 2

Van Riemsdyk sparks Bruins past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win
Kaprizov Gustavsson out week to week for Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov, Gustavsson out week to week for Wild
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 2

NHL Buzz: Okposo week to week with lower-body injury for Sabres
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Patrice Bergeron announces Hilary Knight PWHL Boston captain

Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule