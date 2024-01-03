Canucks score 5 in 1st in win against Senators

Pius Suter had two goals and an assist, J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko made 35 saves for the Canucks (24-10-3), who bounced back from a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, and Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist for the Senators (14-19-0), who were beginning a five-game road trip.

Anton Forsberg was pulled at 16:58 of the first period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Joonas Korpisalo made 11 saves in relief.

Ian Cole scored his first goal of the season on a screened point shot 2:14 into the first period to put Vancouver ahead 1-0.

Suter made it 2-0 at 12:39. Sam Lafferty's deflection of Tyler Myers' point shot hit off the end glass, and Suter gloved it down quickly and tapped the puck into an open net at the right post.

Pettersson pushed it to 3-0 at 16:34. His sharp-angle shot from below the goal line landed behind Forsberg, and as the goalie tried to clear it off the line, it deflected in off the stick of Pettersson, who had skated around the net.

Miller made it 4-0 just 24 seconds later when his redirection deflected in off Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson in the slot.

Pettersson made it 5-0 at 17:53 with a power-play goal. He partially whiffed on a one-timer only to have it deflect five-hole off Sanderson’s stick.

Giroux made it 5-1 at 1:31 of the second period, taking a pass from Brady Tkachuk on a 2-on-1 and toe-dragging Ilya Mikheyev before scoring past Demko, who was moving the wrong way.

Tarasenko scored 37 seconds into the third period to make it 5-2, tapping in a backdoor pass from Giroux, who had outwaited a sliding Filip Hronek on a 2-on-1.

Tarasenko then cut it to 5-3 at 17:29 when he knocked in a loose puck at the side of the net during a delayed penalty.

Suter scored his second goal 13 seconds later to make it 6-3. He chipped the puck in from the blue line, and it bounced in front of Korpisalo and in past his glove.