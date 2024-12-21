Senators at Canucks projected lineups

SENATORS (17-13-2) at CANUCKS (16-10-6)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Drake Batherson -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Linus Karlsson

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Max Sasson, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Merilainen will make his first start of the season for the Senators and third of his NHL career, with the first two coming late in the 2022-23 season. … Ottawa changed three of its four forward lines from a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. … Lankinen will start for a second straight game.