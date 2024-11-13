Ullmark makes 26 saves, Senators shut out Maple Leafs

Stutzle, Norris score for Ottawa; Stolarz stops 37 for Toronto

Senators at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The shutout was Ullmark's ninth in the NHL and his first since being acquired from the Boston Bruins on June 24.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio scored for the Senators (8-7-0), who have won two in a row. Artem Zub had two assists.

Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs (9-6-2), who had won three in a row.

Norris scored 41 seconds into the first period to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. He took a pass from Claude Giroux on a 3-on-2 rush and scored glove side from the right hash marks.

Stutzle made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second period, beating Stolarz under his blocker from the low slot after receiving a pass from Drake Batherson, who was along the left boards.

Amadio scored 43 seconds later to push the lead to 3-0. He carried the puck into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 before electing to shoot short side from the right circle.

Latest News

Matthews misses 4th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Jets defeat Rangers, fastest in NHL history to 15 wins

Penguins, Steelers star Wilson visit cancer patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL Buzz: Pinto to return from injury for Senators against Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Malkin apologizes to Penguins fans after lopsided loss to Stars

Tulsky proving he's up to task in 1st season as Hurricanes GM

Duchene shows off kids’ excitement after goal

Jets' start among best in NHL history thanks to Hellebuyck, team chemistry

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck fueling historic start for Jets

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Devils seeking 8th straight win

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Predators ‘coming around’ after rough start to season, Trotz says 

Iginla, Olczyk appointed to Hockey Hall of Fame committee