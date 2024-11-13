Ullmark makes 26 saves, Senators shut out Maple Leafs

The shutout was Ullmark's ninth in the NHL and his first since being acquired from the Boston Bruins on June 24.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio scored for the Senators (8-7-0), who have won two in a row. Artem Zub had two assists.

Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs (9-6-2), who had won three in a row.

Norris scored 41 seconds into the first period to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. He took a pass from Claude Giroux on a 3-on-2 rush and scored glove side from the right hash marks.

Stutzle made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second period, beating Stolarz under his blocker from the low slot after receiving a pass from Drake Batherson, who was along the left boards.

Amadio scored 43 seconds later to push the lead to 3-0. He carried the puck into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 before electing to shoot short side from the right circle.