Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
Pinto will return after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury. ... Matthews will miss his fourth straight game. ... Dewar will make his season debut after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. ... Nylander and Domi each will play after missing practice Monday because of maintenance.