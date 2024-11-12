Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Pinto will return after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury. ... Matthews will miss his fourth straight game. ... Dewar will make his season debut after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. ... Nylander and Domi each will play after missing practice Monday because of maintenance.