Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (18-13-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (16-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Xavier Bourgault -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Nick Jensen -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Mathew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Henry Thrun, Simon Benoit

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

Bourgault will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Gilbert, a defenseman, was also recalled from Belleville but is not expected to play... The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Cowan, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Horvat to return for Islanders against Rangers

On Tap: Day 2 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

McDavid, Oilers hope upcoming home schedule can help tip Pacific race

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break

Thompson named Unmasked Goalie of Year for path to Capitals’ No. 1 