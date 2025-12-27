Senators at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SENATORS (18-13-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (16-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Xavier Bourgault -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Nick Jensen -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Mathew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Henry Thrun, Simon Benoit
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Status report
Bourgault will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Gilbert, a defenseman, was also recalled from Belleville but is not expected to play... The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Cowan, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.