Lightning cool off Senators to spoil Ullmark’s return

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Linus Ullmark’s return from injury and ended the Ottawa Senators’ five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.
Ullmark, playing in his first game since Dec. 22 after missing the previous 18 because of a back injury, made 34 saves.
Brandon Hagel broke a tie early in the third period, and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning (28-20-4), who had lost three of four. Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
"That was a grind," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "If we want to get ourselves back to where we were to be, these are the games you have to win. Not only win them, but make sure we weren't sharing points, and the boys did it."
Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (29-21-4), who had won seven of nine. Thomas Chabot had two assists.
"I thought early on our execution wasn't great," Ottawa defenseman Nick Jensen said. "It wasn't snappy and tape-to-tape as it felt the prior stretch of games. There were times tonight where we gave ourselves a chance to win, but we left it up to chance."
Michael Amadio gave the Senators a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 14:09 of the first period when he knocked in a loose puck on a rebound.
Luke Glendening tied it 1-1 at 1:44 of the second period with a redirect from inside the right circle off a shot from Emil Lilleberg.
"It wasn't always pretty, but we grinded it out," Glendening said. "It's not been easy this year, but I'm happy to get one. This was a big game to get two points in. We've got another one coming up and this whole week is against our division. So we need to keep working."
Kucherov’s power-play goal put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 at 7:38, a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Hedman.
"We had our looks and their goalie kept them out, it was tough being down 1-0 for a bit," Cooper said. "But it was big for us to get one and then we kept building off that."
Giroux tied it 2-2 at 9:30 with a wrist shot from above the hash marks with Cole Reinhardt providing a screen.
Hagel gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead at 1:56 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Ullmark glove side.
"We started the third period with 10 forwards, so I think there was a lot of urgency and a lot of adversity as well," Hagel said, "But we just kept pushing."
Said Cooper: "[The goal] was kind of sneaky, he really sold like he was going to pass it and then he just roped it. The goalie has a lot to look at and process when the rush is coming down on him that fast. It was pretty deceptive and a heck of a shot."
Ryan McDonagh extended it to 4-2 at 18:25 with an empty-net goal.
Batherson cut it to 4-3 at 18:40, scoring on the rush with Ullmark pulled for the extra attacker.
"We had to find our game if we had any chance of winning," Ottawa coach Travis Green said. "But I still don't think we got to the level that we needed to beat this team."
The teams will meet again Thursday at Amalie Arena (7:00 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN5, RDS).
"I think everyone knows these are a big two games," Green said. "We're going to have to be better next game."
Said Giroux: “I think the effort was there tonight, but the execution wasn't as good as we wanted. Thursday is going to be another fun one."
NOTES: Senators forward Shane Pinto left the game in the first period and did not return after taking a check from Nick Perbix. Green had no further update. ... Lightning forward Nick Paul left in the first period after a collision with Ridly Greig and did not return. Cooper did not have an update. ...Giroux has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game streak. ... Senators forward Tim Stutzle recorded an assist and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game streak. ... Glendening’s goal was his third of the season and first since Dec. 17 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.