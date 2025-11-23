Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks

Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Senators (11-6-4), who have won the first two of a seven-game road trip and are 5-1-1 in their past seven. Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

"Just another gritty effort, a lot like the other night," said Ottawa coach Travis Green, whose team came from behind to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Thursday. "Thought we played decent in the first half of the game, and then I thought we kind of picked up the pace of our game with our tracking and our forecheck. Spent a lot of time in their zone. Had a lot of good looks."

John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow scored, and Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Sharks (10-9-3), who had won two in a row. Macklin Celebrini had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (six points; three goals, three assists).

"We couldn't win a puck at all," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Defensively, offensively, and when you don't win pucks, you basically just skate and chase it. That's what we did."

Will Smith appeared to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead 1:27 into the first period, but his goal was overturned after the Senators challenged for offside.

Cozens put Ottawa in front 1-0 at 7:50 with a power-play goal. Stutzle skated down the left wing and threw a pass to the slot that Cozens redirected past Nedeljkovic's left pad.