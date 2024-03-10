Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9 

Forward scores twice, Chrona gets 1st NHL win for San Jose; Ottawa drops 7th in row

Recap: Senators @ Sharks 3.9.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks ended a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Magnus Chrona made 31 saves in his first NHL win for the Sharks (16-40-7), who last won on Feb. 15, 6-3 against the Calgary Flames.

Tim Stutzle scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Senators (25-33-4), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1).

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 6:24 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot off a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund on the first power play of the game.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 9:18 of the second period on the power play. The forward exchanged passes with Jake Sanderson before his wrist shot through traffic from the left circle beat Chrona.

Bordeleau made it 2-1 at 14:37 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Granlund behind the net on the power play.

