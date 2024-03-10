SAN JOSE -- Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks ended a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Saturday.
Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9
Forward scores twice, Chrona gets 1st NHL win for San Jose; Ottawa drops 7th in row
Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Magnus Chrona made 31 saves in his first NHL win for the Sharks (16-40-7), who last won on Feb. 15, 6-3 against the Calgary Flames.
Tim Stutzle scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Senators (25-33-4), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1).
Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 6:24 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot off a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund on the first power play of the game.
Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 9:18 of the second period on the power play. The forward exchanged passes with Jake Sanderson before his wrist shot through traffic from the left circle beat Chrona.
Bordeleau made it 2-1 at 14:37 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Granlund behind the net on the power play.