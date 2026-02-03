Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ PIT – 14:52 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/Goaltender Interference

Result: Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck completely crossed the Pittsburgh goal line before the net became displaced. The decision was in accordance with rule 78.4, “The goal frame shall be considered in its proper position when at least a portion of the flexible peg(s) are still inside both the goal post and the hole in the ice. The flexible pegs could be bent, but as long as at least a portion of the flexible peg(s) are still in the hole in the ice and the goal post, the goal frame shall be deemed to be in its proper position”.

Pittsburgh then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review determined that the actions of Pittsburgh’s Erik Karlsson caused Ottawa’s Claude Giroux to contact goaltender Linus Ullmark prior to Giroux’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge