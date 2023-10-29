Latest News

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to play in Heritage Classic

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to return for Oilers for Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout
Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs

Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings
Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken
Varlamov, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history
Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

O'Ree commemorative stamp unveiled by Canada Post
Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Clifton suspended 2 games for actions in Sabres game
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid

Korpisalo makes 39 saves for Ottawa; Crosby has goal, assist for Pittsburgh

Recap: Senators at Penguins 10.28.23

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Brady Tkachuk scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 39 saves, helping the Ottawa Senators end a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle each had two assists for the Senators (4-4-0), who allowed 14 goals in three straight losses. 

Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled, and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (3-5-0), who have lost four of five. Magnus Hellberg made 15 saves in relief in his Penguins debut. 

Greig put Ottawa ahead 1-0 on a power play at 4:24 of the first period, deflecting a shot from Giroux past Jarry’s glove. 

Tkachuk scored on the Senators’ next shot on goal, making it 2-0 at 14:14. He carried a pass from Giroux to the left face-off circle for a snap shot glove-side. 

Pittsburgh outshot Ottawa 22-7 in the first. 

Travis Hamonic seemed to extend the lead with a one-timer at 4:20 of the second period, but the goal was disallowed after video review determined Tkachuk was offside during a Penguins challenge. 

Dominik Kubalik then pushed it to 3-0 at 5:28, taking a pass from Greig to the right face-off circle for a slap shot and his first goal of the season. Hellberg replaced Jarry following the goal. 

Crosby cut it to 3-1 at 17:34 by dropping to one knee and redirecting a pass from Rust just outside of the crease for his fifth goal. 

Tkachuk and Drake Batherson scored 31 seconds apart in the third period. Tkachuk made it 4-1 at 13:07 on a backhand for his sixth goal of the season before Batherson split the defense and scored on his own backhand to extend it to 5-1 at 13:38. 

Jake Guentzel scored from the high slot for the 5-2 final with 34 seconds remaining.