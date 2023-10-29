Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid

Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle each had two assists for the Senators (4-4-0), who allowed 14 goals in three straight losses.

Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled, and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (3-5-0), who have lost four of five. Magnus Hellberg made 15 saves in relief in his Penguins debut.

Greig put Ottawa ahead 1-0 on a power play at 4:24 of the first period, deflecting a shot from Giroux past Jarry’s glove.

Tkachuk scored on the Senators’ next shot on goal, making it 2-0 at 14:14. He carried a pass from Giroux to the left face-off circle for a snap shot glove-side.

Pittsburgh outshot Ottawa 22-7 in the first.

Travis Hamonic seemed to extend the lead with a one-timer at 4:20 of the second period, but the goal was disallowed after video review determined Tkachuk was offside during a Penguins challenge.

Dominik Kubalik then pushed it to 3-0 at 5:28, taking a pass from Greig to the right face-off circle for a slap shot and his first goal of the season. Hellberg replaced Jarry following the goal.

Crosby cut it to 3-1 at 17:34 by dropping to one knee and redirecting a pass from Rust just outside of the crease for his fifth goal.

Tkachuk and Drake Batherson scored 31 seconds apart in the third period. Tkachuk made it 4-1 at 13:07 on a backhand for his sixth goal of the season before Batherson split the defense and scored on his own backhand to extend it to 5-1 at 13:38.

Jake Guentzel scored from the high slot for the 5-2 final with 34 seconds remaining.