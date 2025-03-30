Crosby, Penguins edge Senators in OT

Crosby won it with a one-timer set up by Erik Karlsson on a power play, extending his point streak to 10 games (15 points; eight goals, seven assists).

The shutout was Jarry’s first this season and 20th in the NHL. He was pulled in each of the previous two games, allowing a combined eight goals on 19 shots.

The Penguins (30-34-11) had lost three in a row (0-2-1). They are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Anton Forsberg made 34 saves for the Senators (39-28-6), who are seven points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card. They won 3-2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Jarry made 16 saves in the first period.

Nick Jensen had a chance to put Ottawa ahead at 16:48, when he was left alone in the right face-off circle for a wrist shot. Jarry pushed to his left for a pad save.

Claude Giroux attempted to give the Senators a lead on a one-timer from the slot at 6:05 of the second period, but it hit Jarry’s right shoulder.

Rickard Rakell came close for Pittsburgh at 8:33, dropping to one knee for a one-timer that hit the left post.

Shane Pinto had a breakaway for the Senators at 17:35 of the third period, but his shot went off the right post.