Senators at Flyers

SENATORS (25-30-3) at FLYERS (31-23-7)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom
Mads Sogaard
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Maxence Guenette
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Joonas Korpisalo (illness), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal
Felix Sandstrom
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Ronnie Attard
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each played Friday. ... The Senators will start Sogaard and dress Merilainen as the backup with goalies Korpisalo and Forsberg each unavailable; Sogaard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday and Merilainen was called up from the AHL on Saturday. ... Coach Jacques Martin said Forsberg was injured during a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Chabot (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision, Martin said; Guenette was recalled from Belleville on Saturday and the defenseman will play if Chabot cannot. ... Tkachuk is expected to play after missing the final 4:04 of the third period Friday after colliding with Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien. ... Atkinson could play after being scratched the previous two games. ... Sandstrom is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Thursday. ... Ersson made 16 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.