Senators at Flyers

SENATORS (25-30-3) at FLYERS (31-23-7)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Mads Sogaard

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Maxence Guenette

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Joonas Korpisalo (illness), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal

Felix Sandstrom

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Ronnie Attard

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each played Friday. ... The Senators will start Sogaard and dress Merilainen as the backup with goalies Korpisalo and Forsberg each unavailable; Sogaard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday and Merilainen was called up from the AHL on Saturday. ... Coach Jacques Martin said Forsberg was injured during a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Chabot (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision, Martin said; Guenette was recalled from Belleville on Saturday and the defenseman will play if Chabot cannot. ... Tkachuk is expected to play after missing the final 4:04 of the third period Friday after colliding with Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien. ... Atkinson could play after being scratched the previous two games. ... Sandstrom is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Thursday. ... Ersson made 16 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday.