Senators at Rangers projected lineups

SENATORS (36-24-9) at RANGERS (28-33-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, Prime, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Taylor Raddysh
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Connor Mackey -- Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Drew Fortescue
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)
Status report
Thomson will play his first NHL game since Nov. 25, 2022; he is replacing Gilbert, a defenseman who was injured in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Parssinen is expected to play for the Rangers after being scratched for five games. He would replace Brodzinski at forward.