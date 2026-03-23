Senators at Rangers projected lineups

SENATORS (36-24-9) at RANGERS (28-33-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, Prime, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Taylor Raddysh

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Connor Mackey -- Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Jonny Brodzinski, Drew Fortescue

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)

Status report

Thomson will play his first NHL game since Nov. 25, 2022; he is replacing Gilbert, a defenseman who was injured in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Parssinen is expected to play for the Rangers after being scratched for five games. He would replace Brodzinski at forward.