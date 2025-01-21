Senators at Rangers projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
Jensen did not participate in the Senators morning skate Tuesday but is expected to play. ... Perron was on the ice in a regular jersey and splitting time with Amadio in line rushes, an indication the forward is getting close to returning to Ottawa's lineup for the first time since Nov. 23; he is not expected to play. ... Ullmark was on the ice following Ottawa's morning skate; the goalie is still rehabbing from an injury sustained Dec. 22.