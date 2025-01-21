Senators at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (24-18-4) at RANGERS (22-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Jensen did not participate in the Senators morning skate Tuesday but is expected to play. ... Perron was on the ice in a regular jersey and splitting time with Amadio in line rushes, an indication the forward is getting close to returning to Ottawa's lineup for the first time since Nov. 23; he is not expected to play. ... Ullmark was on the ice following Ottawa's morning skate; the goalie is still rehabbing from an injury sustained Dec. 22.

