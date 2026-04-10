Senators at Islanders projected lineups

SENATORS (42-27-10) at ISLANDERS (43-31-5)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn
Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
The Senators did not practice Friday following a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Schaefer, Shabanov and Sorokin each is expected to play after not practicing Friday due to maintenance.