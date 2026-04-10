Senators at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (42-27-10) at ISLANDERS (43-31-5)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

The Senators did not practice Friday following a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Schaefer, Shabanov and Sorokin each is expected to play after not practicing Friday due to maintenance.

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