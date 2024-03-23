Senators at Devils

SENATORS (28-36-4) at DEVILS (34-32-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, CITY, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Angus Crookshank -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Ottawa reassigned forward Zach Ostapchuk to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Crookshank, recalled from Belleville on Friday, is expected to play for the first time since Jan. 4. ... Chartier returned to practice wearing a yellow, noncontact jersey Thursday but the forward will miss his seventh consecutive game. ... Marino will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Allen will make his fourth straight start.