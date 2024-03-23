Senators at Devils

SENATORS (28-36-4) at DEVILS (34-32-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, CITY, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Angus Crookshank -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon, Santeri Hatakka
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Nolan Foote (lower body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Ottawa reassigned forward Zach Ostapchuk to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Crookshank, recalled from Belleville on Friday, is expected to play for the first time since Jan. 4. ... Chartier returned to practice wearing a yellow, noncontact jersey Thursday but the forward will miss his seventh consecutive game. ... Marino will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Allen will make his fourth straight start.