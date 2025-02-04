Senators score 3 in 3rd, pull away from Predators for 5th win in row

Anton Forsberg made 25 saves for the Senators (29-20-4), who extended their winning streak to five games.

Filip Forsberg, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had a goal and an assist for the Predators (18-27-7), who have lost five straight. Juuse Saros, who will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 34 saves.

Shane Pinto gave the Senators a 3-2 lead at 6:17 of the third period on a rebound of a shot that went off of Gaudette’s skate. Pinto extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists).

Perron made it 4-2 at 14:06 on the power play with his first goal with the Senators that went in off of Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby.

Ridly Greig scored an empty-net goal at 17:09 for the 5-2 final.

Drake Batherson appeared to have scored for Ottawa at 16:26 of the first period on the power play but the goal was disallowed because of goaltender interference.

Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:59 of the second period on a shot through the five-hole from the slot on a pass from Roman Josi.

Gaudette scored for the Senators to make it 1-1 at 10:00 of the second period on a rebound of a shot from Tim Stutzle, who became the youngest player in Senators history to reach 300 NHL points.

Jake Sanderson gave the Senators a 2-1 lead at 13:04 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point. Sanderson extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six assists).

Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Predators to tie the game 2-2 at 47 seconds of the third period on a one-timer from the slot on the power play on a pass from Ryan O’Reilly.